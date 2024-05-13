100 Most Notable Africans’ summit in Rwanda’ll showcase Nigeria’s potentials- organisers

By Joshua Olomu

Organisers of the annual ‘100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit have said that the 2024 edition of the acclaimed event will be held in Rwanda.

Amb. Kinsley Amafibe, Project Director Africa, for the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the summit is poised to showcase the extraordinary achievements and potential of Nigerian and other African business titans, leadership and security stakeholders and entrepreneurs.

”The flagship event is scheduled to hold in Kigali the Rwanda capital from Aug. 1 to Aug.4, with the theme, “Fostering Collaboration and Networking Among Business Leaders and Stakeholders.”

The project director said the summit was organised in collaboration with several stakeholders, including the Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation, American Management University, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide and the Global…