Don’t replace humanity with artificial intelligence, Kaigama advises Nigerians

By Philomina Attah

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, has advised Nigerians against allowing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to replace the human person in the society.

Kaigama gave the advice in his sermon on Sunday, in commemoration of the 2024 World Communication Day, held at St Joseph Pastoral Area, Dakibiyu, Jabi, Abuja.

The archbishop said that rather than reject AI, the technology should be embraced and used to retain Nigeria’s shared humanity.

“We must not reject the new developments; but we must not embrace them in a manner that it will take away our humanity and reduce everything to machine and technology.

“Let us be careful in the use of technology, let us not become proud that we have all the answers and replace God. It is foolish to do so.

“We should be careful, even though everything God has created is good and God intends that those things he created should serve us.

“Let us not become proud and arrogant and tend to replace God…