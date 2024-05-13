FG establishes academy for cultural reawakening —NICO

By Joshua Olomu

The Federal Government has created Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies (NACUS), a specialised institution to train individuals for innovative studies and the development of Nigeria’s culture and history.

Otunba Biodun-Ajiboye, Executive Secretary of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) made this known in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the specialised academy will serve as the nation’s citadel of cultural training.

He said the institution, hitherto the training school of NICO, now has the approval of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

He added that NACUS has received accreditation to run a programme leading to the award of National Diploma in Cultural Administration & Management (NDCAM), while its Postgraduate Diploma programme is affiliated with the Nasarawa State University.

According to Ajiboye, the development is a pointer to the fact that Nigeria under the present administration has seen the need to…