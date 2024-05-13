FG to offer 37,000 POS machines, health insurance to women – Minister

By Justina Auta

Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, says efforts are on to distribute 37,000 Point of Sale (POS) machines to facilitate financial transactions and boost women’s economic status.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, who stated this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, also said that N200 monthly health insurance, totaling N2,400 yearly, would also be provided for women.

She said that the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda with support from a microfinance bank, PLUG.

“We are going to traditional and community leaders, legislators, governors, state ministries for women affairs and market leaders to distribute these things.

“In that way, the right people that can manage the business, even in the villages, will be included in what we are doing.

“Also, any woman that gets this POS is entitled to almost free health insurance, where you pay just N200 per month, making it N2,400 yearly for health insurance guaranteed by…