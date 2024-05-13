Foundation unveils ‘No-Code Web Programme’ for job growth in digital economy

By Aderogba George

The Engr. Gbenga Komolafe Education Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has launched its ‘No-Code Web Development’ Scholarship Programme.

This initiative aims to empower individuals with essential digital skills, preparing them for success in today’s economy and fostering job creation opportunities.

The Convener of the foundation, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the ‘No-Code Web Development’ programme is an integral part of the foundation’s extensive Digital Economy Strategy.

“In today’s dynamic and rapidly evolving environment, the demand for digital proficiency has never been more critical.

“Recognising the diminishing significance of traditional barriers such as coding expertise, the foundation is committed to creating accessible pathways for individuals to enter and thrive in the technology industry.

“The No-Code Web Development’ programme will furnish participants with the tools and knowledge…