Group harps on bridging people, government gap to foster nation building

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A Civil Society Organisation, Naija Connect, has stressed the need to build a bridge between the people and government to foster national development.

Its Convener, Iretidola Ojekhoa, made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday.

Ojekhoa said that the group was set to hold a 10-day programme in Abuja for Nigerians to identify various challenges facing them and articulate practical solutions to the identified problems.

Accroding to her, the programme titled “10 day sit out” aimed to bring together progressive minds, patriotic Nigerians for the good of our great nation.

She said that the initiative would help to collate Nigerians’ thoughts on what they actually want government to do about certain things, saying government at any time would only try, but only with the people that they are able to do what they want to achieve.

“Nigeria is a beautiful country blessed with abundance of wealth – the people, the resources, and the diversity of…