How our efforts enhanced welfare of retired military officers -RANAO

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National President, Retired Army Navy and Air Force Officers Association (RANAO), retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulhafeez Adewuyi, said the association has made progress in enhancing the welfare of its members.

Adewuyi said this at a news conference to mark the association’s 36th National Annual General Meeting (NAGM), on Monday in Abuja.

He said the decision to form the association was informed by the situation the pensioners found themselves in the 70s and late 80s.

According to him, once an officer retired from service, he goes into oblivion. Nothing is ever heard of him again.

“Those who had health challenges died without any idea on how to seek help. It was like ‘to your tents O Israel’.

“The objective of forming RANAO Association where officers come together, once every month to discuss issues affecting their welfare has been substantially achieved.

“It has continued to foster the spirit of togetherness, espirit de corps, brotherhood and…