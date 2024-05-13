Invest in young people now for long-term benefits – Entrepreneur

By Philomina Attah

Mrs Ibukun Awosika, a Motivational Speaker and an Entrepreneur, has stressed the need to invest in younger people now to ensure a long-term benefit for the Church and nation was necessary and important.

Awosika stated this in Abuja at the Woman to Woman (W2W) Conference organised by the House on the Rock, the Refuge, Church, Abuja on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference with the theme, ‘Planted to Flourish’, is organised by the Church to also mark the 2024 Women’s Day.

Awosika emphasised the importance of shaping young minds early enough to avoid future challenges.

She pointed out that investing in people not only ensures their long-term value but also benefits nations, communities, and the church.

She equally stressed the need to maximise the talent of women as they were strategic assets for societal development.

Dwelling on the theme “Planted to Flourish”, the Lead Pastor of the Church, Mr Uche Aigbe highlighted…