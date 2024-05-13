My immediate task is to qualify Nigeria for 2026 World Cup, Finidi says

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Finidi George, Head coach of the Super Eagles, says his immediate task and priority is to qualify the nation for the 2026 World Cup slated for Canada, Mexico and U.S.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Board of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on April 19, appointed George as Head Coach of the Super Eagles.

George stated this at his unveiling as the new head coach of the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), at the Moshood Abiola National stadium on Monday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the former Ajax Amsterdam winger, who was assistant to former Super Eagles gaffer Jose Peseiro was jointly unveiled by the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau and Sports Minister, Sen. John Owan Enoh.

“For me, my first target is to make sure we are in line to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the AFCON qualifiers will also be coming up soon.

“But the major target for me is the two games we have, we will do everything to win against South Africa and…