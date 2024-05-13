NNPC E&P Ltd begins oil exploration at OML 13, Akwa Ibom

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Exploration and Production Limited (NNPC E&P Ltd.) and Natural Oilfield Services Ltd. (NOSL) have announced the successful commencement of oil production at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 in Akwa Ibom State.

The NNPC E&P Ltd. is an NNPC Ltd’s flagship upstream subsidiary, while NOSL is a subsidiary of Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Ltd (SEEPCO).

Mr Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Soneye said the production, which commenced on May 6 with 6,000 barrels of oil would ramp up to 40,000 barrels per day by May 27, 2024.

“The first oil flow from OML 13 is a historic milestone in the partnership between NNPC E&P Ltd and NOSL.

“It highlights their dedication to driving growth and development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, which remains a vital component of the nation’s economy,” he said.

Soneye said the achievement did not…