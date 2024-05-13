SAN urges FG to allow customary owners control natural resources

By Ebere Agozie

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mohammed Ndarani says the Nigerian constitution should be review to allow customary owners of natural resources have over-riding control with regard to those assets.

Ndarani said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that one of the hindrances to the realisation of the full taxing potentials of the country, is the restrictive and usurping provisions of Section 44 (3) of the Constitution.

“This section alienates the customary owners of the land and bestows on the Federal Government all rights to exploit, produce and dispose of all mineral deposits under the soil, land, waters and air in Nigeria.

“This has led to numerous growing and unrestrained agitation by the oil-producing areas.

“All legal and political restraints to the oil and sundry minerals host communities to exploit their minerals should be removed.

“I urge the abrogation, repeal and nullification of Section 44…