Establishment of health sciences varsity Tsafe ‘ll address “Japa” syndrome – Akpabio

By Naomi Sharang

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said that the establishment of Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology in Tsafe, Zamfara will address ‘Japa syndrome’ in the health sector.

Akpabio stated this at a one-day public hearing on “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology Tsafe, Zamfara”, held in Abuja on Monday.

The hearing was organised by the joint Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) and Education (Tertiary Institutions and TetFund).

Akpabio, who was represented by Sen. Tony Nwoye (LP-Anambra) said that the establishment of the institution would address the emigration of health care professionals otherwise known as ‘Japa syndrome’.

“While this bill is apt, in spite of our scarce resources, it will address the seeming migration of health care professionals.

“This is by training new younger ones hungry to serve our dear nation in line with the government’s effort at…