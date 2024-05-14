FCT CP drums support for SLTV a Nigerian satellite pay TV

By Joshua Olomu

Benneth Igweh, FCT Police Commissioner has expressed support for SLTV, an indigenous Nigerian pay television.

He said approval had been given for the installation of decoders and satellite dish of SLTV in all the police division under FCT Command, in patronage of the Nigerian brand.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CP made the approval when a delegation of the team and partners of Metrodigital Limited, operators of SLTV paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Igweh, who received the visitors in company of his management team, directed that all six Area Commands in the territory should also benefit from the gesture, including the command headquarters.

He commended SLTV for providing an indigenous alternative to exorbitant and monopolistic satellite pay TV service providers.”

According to him, procuring the decoders is not just a demonstration of support for the brand, but to ensure that officers and men across the FCT have access to timely news and…