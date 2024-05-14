FCT: Public toilets not shelters for hoodlums – Association

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Public Convenience Maintenance Association (PCMA), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has denied claims alleging misuse of public toilets as shelters by hoodlums in the nation’s capital.

The Secretary of the association, Malam Usman Umar, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abuja.

Umar said, ” The attention of the association has been brought to a recent report in one of the national dailies alleging misuse of public toilets as shelters by hoodlums.

” The reporter claimed to have visited some public toilets at Area 1 Roundabout and Lugbe close to car wash, alleging that belongings of hoodlums in different bags were seen within the facilities.

” We firmly deny these claims. We want to emphatically state that our inspections haven’t revealed any evidence supporting the reported concerns.”

Umar said that the association would continue to maintain its commitment to providing clean and functional public…