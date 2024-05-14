FG unveils software to showcase Nigeria’s mineral resources to investors

By Martha Agas

The Federal Government has unveiled the Nigerian Minerals Resource Decision Support System (DSS), aimed at helping investors make informed decisions in the sector.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake unveiled the software on Tuesday in Abuja.

The DSS is a comprehensive software platform that serves as a one-stop shop for investors seeking credible and decisive information on Nigeria’s mineral resources, facilities and infrastructure.

It was established to create awareness of the Nigerian mineral potential to a broad public, demonstrate transparency and reliability of public services, and develop the national economy.

Alake said that the software was part of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to revamp the solid minerals sector and boost the country’s economic profile.

According to him, revamping the sector involved introducing technological innovations in marketing, which the software leveraged to achieve.

“Generating investor…