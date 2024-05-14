Gender inclusion: NGO urges FG to prioritise women empowerment

By Sarafina Christopher and Michael Ajayi

An NGO, Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI), has called on the Federal Government to prioritise women empowerment across all sectors to promote gender inclusivity.

The NGO made the call at a one-day training on Gender Accountability Reporting for reporters and editors, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised by GSAI, in collaboration with MacArthur Foundation and Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, under the Gender for Agenda project.

Dr Adaora Sydney-Jack, the Executive Director of GSAI, said that empowering women was not only a moral imperative but also a strategic move that could catalyse progress on various fronts within the nation.

According to her, Nigeria, like many other countries, has been grappling with gender disparities, limiting the full potentials and contributions of its female population.

“By empowering women, the country stands to benefit…