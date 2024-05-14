Let your talent impact on society—Singer tells women entertainers

By Aderogba George

An Abuja based sensational singer, Jessa Joan, has urged the female folks to use their talents to make positive impact on the society.

Joan made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, the Nigerian entertainment industry has evolved over the years, rising to a level where it is currently estimated to worth nearly $15 million dollars.

“Women have what it takes to defy all odds and make themselves relevant in the industry, both in music, film, comedy or other aspects of entertainment.

“I am one of those who have made immense sacrifices to contribute their God-given talent to bring excitement in the minds of our people

“Through sleepless nights, hard work and commitment to translate my vision into reality, I challenged the status quo to book a spot of pride for women in the music industry especially in Abuja and environs.

“As a songwriter, singer and dancer as well, my sensational voice, laced with…