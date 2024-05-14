NAF to showcase capabilities at 60th anniversary

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has announced its preparedness to showcase its capabilities through research and development efforts as part of activities to celebrate its 60 years of existence.

The Chairman, Organising Committee for NAF 60th Anniversary Celebration, AVM Michael Ekwueme, made this known while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ekwueme said the 60th anniversary was not only a time for celebration but also a moment for deep reflection on the accomplishments and challenges of NAF, as well as charting the way forward.

He said that the NAF had overcome numerous obstacles, adapted to evolving threats and subsequently emerged stronger and more resilient throughout its rich history.

According to him, there is no doubt that the service has grown over the years into a formidable and respected force within the African continent and beyond.

”The NAF has continued to fulfil its mandate of securing the territorial integrity of our dear nation through…