NIS boss advocates adequate protection of troops during operations

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, says there is need to keep adversaries in the dark in planning and launch of operations to protect troops from harm during operations.

Nandap said this at the opening of the Leadership Course in Operations Security and Force Protection 3 (LCOSFP3), organised by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), on Monday in Abuja.

She was represented by the Deputy Comptroller General in Charge of Human Resource Management, NIS, Mr George Didel, at the event.

According to her, in today’s complex security environment, achieving those objectives is more important than ever.

She said that synergy between security agencies and the military was not just about rhetoric but recognising that their collective efforts were necessary to achieve their shared goals of protecting the nation and its citizens.

The NIS boss said the Nigerian Army and NIS have a critical role to play in the effort to secure the…