Nonagenarian tasks youths on apprenticeship as NAN staff buries father

By Chimezie Anaso

A nonagenarian, Chief Gabriel Onwugbenu, has advised the youths to enroll in Igbo apprenticeship scheme (Igba Boi), a programme of the Anambra Government and shun the get-rich-quick syndrome.

Onwugbenu, 91, gave the advice in Nnewi, the industrial hub of Anambra during the burial of Chief Michael Anosike, father to Mrs Patricia Amogu, a staff member of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, Igbo apprenticeship scheme is a sure means of self-reliance.

The nonagenarian, who mentored the late Anosike, a renown auto spare parts mogul, said there was a need to invent the values of patience, industry, hardwork and mentoring in the quest for wealth.

He said the deceased was diligent during apprenticeship and later became a creator of wealth and employer of labour.

“The advantage of learning a trade is that on graduation, you become an employer of labour aside from being self reliant and making the money therein,” he stated.

On his part, Chief…