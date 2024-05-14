Nonagenarian tasks youths on apprenticeship as NAN staff buries father

By Chimezie Anaso
A nonagenarian, Chief Gabriel Onwugbenu, has advised the youths to enroll in Igbo apprenticeship scheme (Igba Boi), a programme of the Anambra Government and shun the get-rich-quick syndrome.
Onwugbenu, 91, gave the advice in Nnewi, the industrial hub of Anambra during the burial of Chief Michael Anosike, father to Mrs Patricia Amogu, a staff member of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
According to him, Igbo apprenticeship scheme is a sure means of self-reliance.
The nonagenarian, who mentored the late Anosike, a renown auto spare parts mogul, said there was a need to invent the values of patience, industry, hardwork and mentoring in the quest for wealth.
He said the deceased was diligent during apprenticeship and later became a creator of wealth and employer of labour.
“The advantage of learning a trade is that on graduation, you become an employer of labour aside from being self reliant and making the money therein,” he stated.
On his part, Chief…
Source: News Agency of Nigeria