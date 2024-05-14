Prosecute perpetrators of violence during 2023 poll – NGO tells FG

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Global Rights, a Non-Governmental Organisation(NGO) has appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that individuals found guilty of electoral violence in the 2023 General Elections, are prosecuted and sanctioned.

The Executive Director, Global Rights, Mr Abiodun Baiyewu said this on Monday in Abuja, at a National Dialogue on Accountability for Documented Atrocities Associated with the 2023 General Elections.

Baiyewu said the group unveiled a report on forensic review of documented election atrocities in 2023, adding that there was need to build consensus on how to demand accountability and prosecution of perpetrators of the violence.

She said the report titled “In pursuit of Justice: Forensic Insights into Nigeria’s 2023 Election Atrocities” was from the Incident Centre for Election Atrocities (ICEA).

She said the ICEA platform which was aimed at monitoring and documenting atrocities associated with the elections, was established by…