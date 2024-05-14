Sen. Araraume says not decamping to PDP

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume, says he is not decamping to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because of wanting to run for the state governorship race in 2027.

A statement by Dickson Omaiye, his Special Assistant (Legal), said Araraume remained a critical stakeholder of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APCl) in both the state and at national level.

He urged those peddling such mischief to retract it or would be made to face the legal consequences, adding that it was a reckless, misleading and malicious information.

“Senator Araraume has not on any occasion, had any discussions or negotiations with anyone about abandoning the APC or contesting the governorship seat in Imo State.

“He remains a dedicated, committed, and loyal leader within the APC, and has no intention of joining the PDP or any other political party, having played a major role in the last presidential…