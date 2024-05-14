SLTV clarifies connection to DSTV, offers packages to NAN

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

Dr John Nwafor, Managing-Director of Metro Digital Limited, operators of SLTV satellite television network, has offered subsidised packages to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Nwafor, in an interview with NAN on Monday, said the subsidy was the company’s way of ameliorating the economic challenges Nigerians face daily.

He also said that the cost for SLTV dish, decoder and subscription package would remain stable for a period, to encourage other local players in the satellite television industry.

According to him, in the next two weeks when stock will be available, the outfit will be offering a special package to NAN staff members.

”We will work very hard and demonstrate to the country that we can do this business very well and that will encourage other Nigerians to come in for healthy competition.

”Nigerians will benefit at the end as the subscription will come down. We are here to let our people know that we are for them; we are not going to start…