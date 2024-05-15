435,000 Imo residents benefit from World Bank WASH programme

By Tosin Kolade

No fewer than 435,000 rural residents across four Local Government Areas (LGAs) are benefitting from the World Bank-supported Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene (SURWASH) programme in Imo state.

The 700 million dollars programme is underway in seven states of Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Katsina, and Plateau.

The General Manager, Imo State Small Town Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (ISTOWA), Mr Chibuzo Ezigbo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the ongoing Stakeholders Forum of the SURWASH programme in Abuja on Thursday.

Ezigbo said this was also made possible with the commitment and provision of N600 million by the State Government to kickstart the programme in four local government areas.

They are; Oguta, Mbaitoli, Oru East and Ideato south local government areas.

According to him, the programme which is in its first phase has brought relief to the benefiting communities as all stakeholders have been carried along in the…