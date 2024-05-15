ASUU calls on govt. to address outstanding issues

By Uche Bibilari

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), National Executive Council (NEC) on Tuesday called on the Federal and State Governments to address all outstanding issues with the union.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, President, ASUU said this in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the ASUU-NEC meeting held at Obefemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife between May 11 to May 12.

Osodeke said that the union had rejected all the ongoing illegalities and flagrant violation of university autonomy in public universities as a result of non-reinstatement and reconstitution of governing councils.

He said that NEC observed with dismay the continued erosion of autonomy of public universities, contrary to the provisions of the Universities Miscellaneous Act (1993, 2012).

He said, “The dissolution of Governing Councils by the present administration has paved way for all manner of illegalities in the Nigerian University System.

“University administrations now place advertisements for…