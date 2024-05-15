CITN advocates sustainable tax culture for economic dev’t

By Vivian Emoni

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), on Tuesday, tasked government at all levels to build an efficient and effective sustainable tax culture for sustainable economic development.

Mr Samuel Agbeluyi, President of the CITN, said this in Abuja, at the 26th Annual Conference, with a theme: “Sustainable Tax Culture and Economic Roadmap for Nation Building”.

Agbeluyi said that government at all levels have a great role to play, adding that taxation demands utmost level of professionalism due to its critical importance to economic sustainability.

“In building a sustainable tax culture, government have a vital role to play. In furthering efforts at sustaining a tax paying culture, it is important to emphasise judicious use of tax revenue.

“This is to engender trust between government and taxpayer, thereby entrenching a tax paying culture and by extension, contributing to nation building.

“Taxation is not merely about revenue collection, it…