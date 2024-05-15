Collaboration crucial to creating robust regional tourism confederation — ECOWAS

By Mark Longyen

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says strategic alignment and collaboration with the private tourism sector are crucial in creating a robust regional tourism confederation across West Africa.

ECOWAS Commissioner, Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Massaudje Toure-Liste, stated this at an ECOWAS strategic meeting with officials and stakeholders in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event was aimed at aligning stakeholder strategies to foster their collaboration.

Toure-Liste, who was represented by the acting Director, Private Sector, Anthony Elumelu, said the meeting’s focus was to advance sustainable regional tourism, economic growth and preservation of natural and cultural heritage.

“This meeting draws inspiration from the ECOTOUR 19-29 Action Plan, adopted by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, envisioned to serve as our road map for promoting responsible tourism.

“To ensure effective implementation, we have established a regional…