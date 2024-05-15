FCTA assures 2024 intending hajj pilgrims improved welfare

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has assured the 2024 intending pilgrims to Saudi Area from the territory of improved welfare, throughout the Hajj exercise.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, gave the assurance, while bidding farewell to the intending pilgrims at the FCT Hajj Camp in Bassa Jiwa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is expected to begin airlifting the intending pilgrims from FCT on Wednesday, May 15, to Saudi Arabia.

Mahmoud said that FCTA and the FCT Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board have taken proactive measures to ensure adequate welfare for the intending pilgrims throughout the exercise.

She expressed confidence that the 2024 FCT Hajj operation would be better than the previous ones.

“To ensure success in the operation, the FCT Administration was proactive in ensuring that all the intending pilgrims complied with relevant policies to participate in…