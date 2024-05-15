FEMD advises people residing along waterways to relocate – News Agency of Nigeria

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, has advised people residing along waterways in the FCT to relocate to safer areas.

The acting Director-General of the department, Mr Mohammed Sabo, gave the warning in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Sabo explained that the warning became necessary following the early warning issued by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

He said that NiMet, in its rainfall forecast bulletin had warned that a moderate to heavy rainfall was expected on Thursday and Friday in parts of FCT, Niger, and Kogi.

Other states that might also experience moderate to heavy rainfall, according to NiMet, include Nasarawa, Adamawa, Kebbi, Abia, Ebonyi, Imo, Kwara, Bayelsa and Cross River.

He said that the agency’s forecast emphasised the prospect of flash floods because of the moderate to heavy rainfall in the mentioned states.

The acting director-general said that NiMet also…