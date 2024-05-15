First Bank, Rotary Empower 102 Beneficiaries With N20m Start-up Kits

By Grace Alegba

The First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, with Rotary Club International, District 9110, has distributed N20 million worth start-up kits to 102 beneficiaries in Lagos to empower them across various trades.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that start-up kits distributed included: grinding machines, plumbing kits, deep freezers, sewing machines, generators, gas burners and cylinders, barbers and hairdressers kits, among others.

NAN further reports that the community intervention project had beneficiaries from the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria drawn from Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states.

Ms Helen Ihonre, Unit Head, Other SME Products E-Business and Retail, FirstBank, during the presentation, offered insights on financial management and economic discipline.

She emphasised the importance of maintaining records and accessing low-interest loans to support business growth and expansion.

She urged beneficiaries to prioritise saving from the inception of their…