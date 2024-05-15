Good Parenting Key To Addressing GBV – Secretary

By Philip Yatai

Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, FCT Administration, says good parenting is the key to curbing Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Benjamins-Laniyi stated this at a sensitisation campaign and training, organised to commemorate the 2024 World Family Day, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The events, organised by the Family Department in the Secretariat, is part of a two-day programme which included a seminar for stakeholders and a road show to sensitise Abuja residents to good parenting practices.

The mandate secretary, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Adetoye Kolawole, described family as the bedrock of any nation.

She emphasised the fundamental role of families in shaping society, which in the long run, would help to address the incidence of GBV in communities.

She stressed the need for good parenting practices that would help to nurture a positive environment for our children to grow, thrive and treat one…