LASPPPA initiates public awareness on building planning permits

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) on Tuesday introduced several initiatives to enhance public awareness of the importance of obtaining building planning permits in the state.

The Authority also appointed Mrs Aishat Salami, a Town Planner, as the face of LASPPPA.

Dr Oluyinka Olumide, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, at the unveiling in Lagos, said that Salami was expected to promote the agency and its operations across the state.

He added that the agency had also launched LASPPPA nuggets and car stickers, reproduced in different dialects, as sensitisation tools to build trust, capacity and credibility in the planning permit processes.

According to him, this is to ensure compliance with the three-month amnesty window for completed building owners in the state to obtain planning permits.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the state government had directed property owners and developers of existing buildings…