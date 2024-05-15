Lawmaker warns parents against overindulging children with technology

By Aderogba George

Hon. Stanley Olajide (PDP Oyo State), a member of the House of Representatives, has issued a caution to parents regarding the excessive use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) by their children.

Olajide, representing Ibadan Northwest/Southwest Constituency, delivered the advice during the 4th stakeholders dialogue on “Child Protection” organised by the Hope for Second Chance Foundation (HOSEC), an NGO.

The event, themed “Safeguarding Our Future: Nurturing Safe Digital Spaces for Nigerian Child,” aimed to address concerns surrounding child safety in the digital age.

Olajide emphasised the importance of implementing proper controls when allowing children to use ICT devices, noting the potential risks associated with unrestricted access to the digital space.

He warned that without appropriate measures in place, the rapid expansion of the digital landscape could pose more harm than good to children.

Olajide revealed that legislative efforts are…