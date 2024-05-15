NGO empowers 4,000 women for maximum potential

Mrs Ezinne Ezeani, founder, SheCan, said this at a news conference on its upcoming SheCan 2024 Conference, with the theme: “Positioning For More”, held in Lagos.

According to her, the conference aims to empower over 4,000 women through collaboration, empowerment and providing opportunities for success.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the event is scheduled for May 24 in Lagos.

SheCan Nigeria is a movement for contemporary women to realise their potential and develop their capabilities to achieve success.

This is through collaboration and empowerment to become active players and contributors in the world.

Ezeani said the NGO has partnered with various sponsors and partners who will be giving out sponsorship and business grants in tonnes of millions to lucky beneficiaries at the conference.

She named some of such partners as; Optiva Capital, NNPC, Wema Bank, Shell, Nigerian Bottling Company, Lush Hair, CWAY, among others, whose vision aligns with that of…