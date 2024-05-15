NGO offers $40,000 grant to boost agritech entrepreneurship in Nigeria

By Justina Auta

Heifer International, an NGO, has offered 40, 000 dollar grant to youths and women to engage in the 2024 AYuTe Africa Challenge Nigeria to promote innovative and technology-driven agri-centric enterprises.

Dr Lekan Tobe, Country Director (Interim), Heifer International, disclosed this at the unveiling of the 2024 AYuTe Africa Challenge Nigeria, an initiative of the organisation on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tobe described the challenge as an enterprise development programme to identify, nurture and support innovative, relevant and technology-driven agri-centric enterprises to grow, scale and thrive.

According to him, the gesture will go a long way in addressing food insecurity.

He said the challenge would identify outstanding young agritech innovators, assisting in the formation of strong partnerships for increased visibility, growth and improvement in smallholder farmers’ productivity.

“If we are going to transform agriculture and food system in Nigeria and Africa at large,…