Nollywood star, Evanny Patrick makes list of Africa’s 2024 Award

By Aderogba George

Popular Nollywood actress, Evanny Patrick, has made the list of Africa’s 2024 under 40 award recipients.

The Executive Chairman of Amity Global Network, Alex Nwankwo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the event is organised by Mayorkings Agency Group.

According to Nwankwo, the Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards and Summit is a Top-notch Continental Award Event and Ranking.

“It identifies, showcases, honours and celebrates young Africans who are mostly influential, established and accomplished young business leaders, under the age of 40.

“Recipients were selected across various industries; people who have demonstrated commitment to business growth, development, professional excellence and community service as well as philanthropy.

“The event and rankings aim to encourage and promote young African champions globally as well as bridging a Room for networking, collaboration, unity of purpose…