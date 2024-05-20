Group Unveils 8th Technology Innovation Challenge For Young Girls

By Tosin Kolade

The Odyssey Educational Foundation on Monday unveiled its 8th Technology Innovation challenge to encourage young girls’ interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

Mrs Stella Uzochukwu-Dennis, Chapter Ambassador for Technovation in Nigeria, who spoke at the Technovation Regional Pitch event in Abuja, said it was an opportunity to empower young girls through technology and innovation.

According to her, Nigeria’s participation in Technovation has helped teams represent the country several times in California as finalists since 2006.

She said that the Technovation programme was a beacon of hope and opportunity for girls, equipping them with the skills and confidence to solve real-world problems using technology.

“The programme fosters a sense of empowerment and independence, teaching young innovators not just to code but to think critically, work collaboratively, and lead fearlessly.

“By participating, these girls are…