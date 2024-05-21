Abuja Light Rail ready for commercial operations – Wike

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the Abuja Light Rail is ready for commercial operations.

Wike, who stated this after he inspected the project, in Abuja on Monday, added that 15 million dollars, amounting to more than N10 billion was expended on the rehabilitation project.

He assured FCT residents that the light rail, also known as the Abuja Metro Line, would be inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu for commercial operations on May 27.

“Thank God Almighty that we are good to go. We are ready and you can see the facilities have been installed.

“We are happy; very very happy, and we thank God the promise President Tinubu made has been kept.

He said that Tinubu had promised to deliver the metro line to Nigerians within one year in office, adding that as a foot soldier, he has no excuse but to ensure that the promise became a reality.

He said that the…