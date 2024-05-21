ACReSAL project: FG says ecosystem management plan will reduce poverty

By Abigael Joshua

The Federal Government has expressed determination to reduce poverty through the Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) project, by managing the ecosystem through a catchment plan.

Malam Balarabe Lawal Minister of Environment said this in Abuja at the contract signing ceremony for the delivery of 20 strategic catchment management plans for ACReSAL project.

The minister reiterated that catchments are vital ecosystems that support livelihoods, provide high-quality water, and sustain biodiversity.

“This catchment plan will help reduce poverty, promote sustainable agriculture, protect the environment, supporting livelihoods for generations to come.

“The Ministry of Environment under my watch has promised Nigerians of improvement in environmental sustainability interventions and initiatives.

“The Strategic Catchment Management Plan (SCMP) is a vital component of the ACReSAL project, aimed at ensuring sustainable management and…