Transition committee promises to reposition Labour Party

By Angela Atabo

The Transition Committee of the Labour Party, on Thursday, promised to reposition it toward becoming a force to reckon with in Nigeria’s political space.

The Committee Chairman, Mr Abdulwaheed Umar, said this at the official inauguration of the committee put together by the Political Commission of NLC and other stakeholders in Abuja.

Umar, also a former President of Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the sideline of the inauguration that the inauguration of the committee marked an end to all LP’s crisis .

“We are going to lay down a very solid foundation so that we can conduct our elections right from the ward to local governments, to states and then the national convention levels.

“We are doing this in preparation for the off-circle elections as well as the 2027 General elections.

“This is because unless you have a party with solid leadership and valid…