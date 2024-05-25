FG Sensitises Gombe MDAs To Geospatial Data For Planning

By Hajara Leman

The Federal Government has sensitised Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Gombe State, to the use of geospatial data for development, planning and decision-making.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that geospatial data or geodata includes information related to locations on the earth’s surface.

Mr Nebolis Anako, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said the exercise was aimed at exposing the participants to the significance of using geospatial data in their development and planning.

Represented by Gomina Mohammed, the Head of Evaluation in the ministry, Anako said that through the application of geospatial information, government would ensure equitable distribution of resources, infrastructure development, and good decisions on developmental matters.

He said the Federal Government had adopted the geospatial data in its planning and decision making, adding that the ministry wanted to promote it the…