NGO advocates strong political will for epidemic preparedness in Lagos

By Oluwafunke Ishola

A Health Communication and Advocacy Organisation, Nigeria Health Watch, has urged consistent political will to strengthen the health system capacity for epidemic preparedness and response in Lagos State.

Mr Ibukun Oguntola, Programme Manager, Prevent Epidemics Project of the Nigeria Health Watch, said this at a Media Advocacy Training for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday in Lagos.

Oguntola appealed to the Lagos state government to create a strong multi sectoral plan to address identified gaps in the health security infrastructure of the state.

He advocated for promotion of health security related activities, noting that these should be reflected in the amount allocated to epidemic preparedness and response strengthening in Lagos.

Oguntola noted that the training was to equip CSOs in Lagos with the necessary skills to effectively utilise media platforms for advocacy…