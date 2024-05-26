2023 polls: LP recognises, rewards 150 individuals, support groups

By Diana Omueza

The Labour Party (LP), has recognised and rewarded 150 individuals and support groups in FCT who contributed to its success in the 2023 general elections.

Mrs Joy Ohiomero, a leader of the party in Abuja-South, said at the Luncheon/Award ceremony on Saturday in Abuja, that the awards were to recognise the trust, loyalty, support and contributions of the supporters.

Ohiomero had sought for the party’s ticket to contest the House of Representatives seat, but failed in that bid.

“This award is to recognise the contributions of both individuals and groups who supported me during my campaign and other activities at the 2023 elections.

“I understand that gratitude unlocks the doors for more support and that is why I have decided to recognise and appreciate those who ran the race with me on the platform of the LP.

“From the local government agents, to the volunteers, the support groups,…