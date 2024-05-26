APC Stalwart, Braithwaite, Survives Ghastly Accident

By Mufutau Ojo

Olumide Braithwaite, the only son of late elder statesman and legal luminary, Tunji Braithwaite, has survived a ghastly auto accident in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident, which occurred on Thursday near the CBN headquarters, involved a buillion van and a Hilux pickup truck.

Braithwaite, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and strong member of the party’s media team during the presidential campaign, was said to have lost consciousness at the scene of the accident.

NAN reports that emergency services responded promptly and took Braithwaite to the Garki Hospital where he was revived and now responding to treatment.

The family, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed that Braithwaite was now in a stable condition and responding to treatment.

It said Braithwaite was receiving the best possible care, adding that the medical team had expressed optimism about his recovery.

“Mr Olumide Braithwaite and his…