Automation Of Vehicle Registration, Advancing Public Service Delivery – DRTS

By Philip Yatai

The Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, says its automation of vehicle registration is advancing public service delivery in FCT.

Its Director, Dr Abdullateef Bello, who stated this while interacting with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, added that the automation brought unprecedented convenience to the motoring public.

Bello explained that the DRTS self-service portal, https://selfservice.fctevreg.com/, introduced in March 2023, allows vehicle owners to register, renew, and select their number plates from the comfort of their homes.

He said that the goal was to ensure a seamless, automated, and transparent process, thereby, setting a new standard for vehicle registration in the country.

According to him, the development did not only eliminate the hitherto manual and cumbersome processes, but also the possibility of excess payments or corrupt sharp practices.

Bello said, “This transparency and efficiency…