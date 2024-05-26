SMEDAN will deploy technology for business advancement – D-G

By Lucy Ogalue

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), says technology is key to ensuring the inclusion and advancement of businesses in Nigeria.

The Director-General of SMEDAN, Charles Odii, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, the importance of digital technology in economic development cannot be overemphasized.

NAN reports that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is keen on using technology to curb corruption to the barest minimum.

According to Odii, this aligns perfectly with SMEDAN’s initiatives and strategy in advancing the sub-sector through technology.

“Firstly, after identifying our small businesses, we are trying to deploy digital literacy so that there will be more funds to fund businesses.

“And then compete with their colleagues or counterparts anywhere in the world.”

“In our…