AU 2063 Assembly Urges Policy, Tech Investment For Africa’s Growth

By Justina Auta

The African Union Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Assembly has advocated for implementing policies and investing in technology to enhance global competitiveness and sustainable economic growth in Africa.

Stephen Benjoel, Chairperson of the assembly, made this call at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja to commemorate the 2024 African Union Day celebration with the theme “Educating an African Fit for the 21st Century.”

Benjoel noted the importance of the African Union Agenda 2063, aimed at achieving inclusive and sustainable development across Africa.

“We recognise that Africa’s biggest challenge has been the implementation of policies. To address this, we are working diligently with various governments and stakeholders.

“Our approach includes data gathering, providing awards and honors, securing strategic funding through international and regional partners, and escalating critical issues to ensure progress.

“Our goal is not just to be diplomats but…