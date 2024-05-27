Building Capacity, Market Access Crucial To Driving Small Businesses- SMEDAN

By Lucy Ogalue

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has emphasised the importance of building capacity and market access in driving small businesses in the country

The Director-General of SMEDAN, Mr Charles Odii, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while speaking on the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s government in the sector.

According to Odii, SMEDAN has been at the forefront of several transformative initiatives aimed at boosting the Small and Medium enterprises (SMEs) sector in Nigeria.

“Capacity development is the next one, access to training. We are very big on training. We train week in week out, month in month out.

“As a matter of fact, members of our team have just finished one major training, which is our National Business Skills Development initiative in Ekiti .

“Where we trained our small business owners and youth entrepreneurs on things that we think that they need to thrive.

“After…