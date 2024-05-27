Children’s Day: Hunters Boss Urges Govt. To Prioritise Welfare Of Children

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Dr John Metchie, the Deputy Commander-General, Technical Services, Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services (NHFSS), has urged Federal Government to prioritise the welfare of children as they celebrate their day.

Metchie made the call in his message to Nigerian children as they join their counterparts across the globe to mark the 2024 Children’s Day Celebration on Monday.

He also urged parents to spend more time with their children and wards to ensure a better society and secure good future for them.

He said the celebration is a clarion call for leaders at all levels to prioritise the welfare of children.

On the incessant attacks on schools and children, he urged the federal and state governments to appreciate, embrace and work with officers and men of the NHFSS to bring an end to such threats.

He said “I, on behalf of my family and the entire team at the NHFSS, extend warm congratulations to Nigerian children on the occasion of the 2024 children’s…