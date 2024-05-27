Children’s Day: NGO Tasks Government On Increased Investment In Education

By Sarafina Christopher

De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI), an international humanitarian organisation, has urged government at all levels to invest more in education in order to groom children to become responsible citizens.

Chidi Anokwu, International President, DNKI, made this advocacy at the Northern Directorate 2024 Children’s Day celebration held at the Government Secondary School (GSS), Kantoma in Suleja, Niger.

According to him, the future of a nation depends on the type of training its children receive.

“Children are the future of tomorrow; without the children, we have no hope; without the children, there is no future for this nation; the children are our hope and they are very important to us.

“Government should do more on education; Nigeria as a country is lacking behind and we should actually improve our facilities and education funding.

“We are not there yet; we need to do more,”Anokwu said.

On his part, Oliver Ityobegh, Chairman, National…